* Inflation remains tepid despite low interest rates
* Central bank positively surprised by Q2 growth
By Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, Oct 1 Colombia's central bank chief Jose
Dario Uribe said on Tuesday he sees economic growth of 4 percent
or slightly more this year after a strong second quarter while
inflation will likely come in below the mid-point of the bank's
target range.
Vastly improved security after a U.S.-backed offensive
against the country's left-wing guerrillas in the last decade
has led to a wave of foreign investment focused on the mining
and oil sectors.
Uribe said growth in the second quarter of the year had been
surprisingly strong at 4.2 percent, accelerating from 2.8
percent in the prior three months, and he was expecting a
"significant" expansion in the second half of the year.
"For the whole year the Colombian economy could grow between
4 (percent) and 4.2 percent," he said during a Senate debate.
The forecast is more conservative than the government's 4.5
percent estimate. The central bank said in August it saw growth
for this year at between 3 percent and 4.5 percent, with
full-year growth most likely at 4 percent. Colombia's economy
expanded 4.2 percent in 2012.
Low inflation has been one of the main variables guiding the
central bank's policies, giving it room to gradually trim 200
basis points from the benchmark inflation rate between July 2012
and March 2013 to its current level of 3.25 percent.
"We're expecting a number on average slightly below the
inflation target, around 2.4 or 2.5 percent. With this we will
reach more than four straight years with average inflation just
below 3 percent," Uribe said.
The central bank's inflation target range is 2 percent to 4
percent with a mid-point of 3 percent.
Colombia has maintained buoyant growth in the last few years
even as expansion in other South American countries like Brazil
slowed. Agriculture, construction and mining were among the
fastest-growing sectors in the second quarter.
A rebound in coffee production after a run of bad crops
helped the farming sector's performance. As the world's top
exporter of gourmet coffees, Colombia earns a premium for its
beans over and above the reference futures contract price.