PUERTO GAITAN, Colombia, March 10
As fewer and
fewer oil trucks roll through the streets of Puerto Gaitan,
Mario Romero crunches the numbers. Unless crude prices pick up
and Colombia's oil firms invest again in exploration and
production, his hauling company will soon go bust.
Just six months ago, Transportes Paraiso Regional had 320
drivers moving oil, machinery and personnel around Colombia's
booming energy industry. Now, his 16 remaining drivers are
looking for jobs.
"I told my staff we can hold out two months, and if things
don't improve, I'll let them go," said Romero, 49, in Puerto
Gaitan, the nearest town to oilfields operated by Pacific
Rubiales and other producers.
Romero is far from alone. In a town until recently awash
with cash to pave roads and host pop stars like Marc Anthony and
Daddy Yankee, many businesses are now shuttered.
The mayor's office says Puerto Gaitan, home to 45,000 people
and set along the lazy Manacacias River in central Colombia,
will see oil royalties fall by about two-thirds this year.
The entire oil industry chain - from drillers and engineers
to geologists and hotels - is in trouble, threatening consumer
spending, tax revenue and broader economic growth.
Colombia is not a major producer - it has less than seven
years of reserves - but oil is its largest export and typically
accounts for about 20 percent of government revenue.
Security gains against Marxist rebel groups drove a
decade-long boom as areas previously too dangerous to operate in
were opened up.
The industry pulled in $34.6 billion of foreign direct
investment in the last 10 years, up from just $3.1 billion in
the previous decade, and oil output doubled to about 1 million
barrels per day.
That helped fuel economic growth at or above 4 percent in
all but two of the last 10 years.
Latin America's fourth-largest economy probably grew at
least 4.5 percent in 2014 but a 50 percent plunge in oil prices
since June has taken a toll and economists expect growth to drop
as low as 3.3 percent this year and 2.6 percent in 2016.
Producers like state-run Ecopetrol and Canada-based Pacific
Rubiales are Colombia's biggest source of tax and export revenue
but have had to slash investments, stall exploration projects,
lay off thousands of contract workers and tell employees their
jobs may not be safe.
Union leaders estimate as many as 25,000 jobs, or 20 percent
of the industry, could be lost in coming months. Ecopetrol has
cut overall spending by 26 percent to $7.9 billion for 2015 and
Pacific Rubiales has reduced its by 27 percent to $1.1 billion.
Nearly a dozen contractors have sought bankruptcy protection
since January, regulators say, and half of all oil firms have
canceled or reduced exploration. A fifth have cut production.
"Colombia is getting hit by a tsunami," said Sergio Clavijo,
head of economic think tank Anif. "We're seeing the havoc of the
first wave."
BUDGET CUTS
For each dollar that oil falls, the government loses about
$120 million in revenue. It has already cut $2.4 billion from
the budget this year and royalties - which help fund education
and healthcare in the $375 billion economy - could shrivel 40
percent.
Oil companies and contractors are scrambling to eliminate
costs. Pacific Rubiales employees now share bedrooms at the
oilfields, they are bused instead of flown in, and have fewer
canteen delicacies.
Pacific Rubiales has also stopped sponsoring Colombia's
national soccer squad and no gifts will be distributed at
Ecopetrol's shareholder meeting this month.
"The price drop means we have suspended or frozen all sorts
of activity," said Carlos Bello, a Pacific Rubiales union
coordinator.
Investment cuts mean seismic tester EGS has laid off 75
percent of its 300-strong workforce since December. Other firms
like Montajes JM, which builds oilfield infrastructure, say they
have also lost contracts.
After years of higher-than-average wages, workers from
executives to pipeline laborers are paying off loans and
cancelling gym memberships, Pacific Rubiales workers say.
Emails circulate at its Bogota office offering BMWs and
other luxury cars for sale.
Real estate prices are also dipping as the economy slows.
Prices are off 10 percent in Medellin and 5 percent in Bogota,
economists say.
The government says infrastructure investment, solid
manufacturing output and consumer spending will support the
economy and the finance minister still expects growth of above 4
percent a year over the medium-term.
But the decline in oil revenue puts stress on state coffers,
especially as the government estimates it will need to spend
roughly $40 billion on new development projects if negotiations
with guerrilla leaders lead to a peace deal.
In Puerto Gaitan, small businesses from hotels to
restaurants feel the worst of the slump.
Bar owner Juan David Mogollon jokes that debt collectors
outnumber his regulars and that customers have stopped drinking
imported rum and whisky. "Now it's just beer, and that's it."
