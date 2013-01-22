BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BOGOTA Jan 22 Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Tuesday that the government, which is represented by the finance minister on the central bank's seven-member board, will ask the monetary authority to lower its interest rate at the next meeting.
"We're going ask the board to continue lowering interest (rates) to be able to also give additional stimulus to the economy," he told a meeting of the textile industry.
The bank next meets on Jan. 28.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates