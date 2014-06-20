BOGOTA, June 20 Colombia's central bank on
Friday raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points for
the third straight month on Friday, an increase aimed at
containing a recent rise in still-low inflation after a surge in
first quarter economic growth.
The seven-member policy-making board increased borrowing
costs a quarter point to 4.00 percent, as predicted by 20 of 23
analysts in a Reuters survey published this week before strong
first quarter growth of 6.4 percent was revealed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)