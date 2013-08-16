PEREIRA, Colombia Aug 16 Colombia is well-placed to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged through the first quarter of 2014, a member of the central bank's board told Reuters late on Thursday, as low inflation leaves room for growth-promoting monetary policies to continue.

Colombia has left its interest rate unchanged for four months at 3.25 percent after cutting them by 200 basis points between July 2012 and March to breathe life into an economy whose growth slowed to 4 percent in 2012 from 6.6 percent in 2011.

The slowdown extended into the first quarter of this year with growth of only 2.8 percent, compared with a year earlier, below the government's forecast of 3 percent.

The central bank this month lowered its 2013 economic growth estimate to 4 percent from an earlier forecast of 4.3 percent. Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas still thinks growth will reach 4.5 percent even though President Juan Manuel Santos said last week growth would come in just above 4 percent.

"If everything carries on as it is, one could leave interest rates as they are and giving that signal would demonstrate stability and would contribute without any doubt to a firmer economic recovery in 2014," said Carlos Gustavo Cano.

Cano, one of seven central bank board members, was giving his personal opinion but his views do not necessarily reflect those of the entire central bank board.

In a poll by the central bank released yesterday, 41 of 43 analysts said they believed the bank would hold rates steady at its next monetary policy meeting on Aug. 30.

The central bank said last Friday it estimated gross domestic product growth in 2014 at between 3 and 5 percent.

Cano said he saw no inflationary pressures that would put at risk the central bank's dollar purchasing program, which runs through September. Altering or extending the program would be decided by the central bank board.

The central bank said in May it would buy at least $2.5 billion between June and September, to ease gains in the peso which last year appreciated about 9 percent. In the 12 months until now, the peso has weakened 6.4 percent.

"We don't see inflationary pressures on any front, neither internally or internationally so that in that respect there is no danger of continuing with the purchase program," he said.

The annual inflation rate has continued low, hovering at the bottom end of a 2 percent to 4 percent target range.

Economic growth was slower than expected in the first quarter of the year due in part to disruption in the country's coal sector, the world's No. 4 exporter of the fuel, including a month-long strike at its biggest miner, Cerrejon, and logistics problems cutting the flow of coal to the ports.