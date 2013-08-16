By Carlos Vargas
| PEREIRA, Colombia
PEREIRA, Colombia Aug 16 Colombia is
well-placed to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged
through the first quarter of 2014, a member of the central
bank's board told Reuters late on Thursday, as low inflation
leaves room for growth-promoting monetary policies to continue.
Colombia has left its interest rate unchanged for four
months at 3.25 percent after cutting them by 200 basis points
between July 2012 and March to breathe life into an economy
whose growth slowed to 4 percent in 2012 from 6.6 percent in
2011.
The slowdown extended into the first quarter of this year
with growth of only 2.8 percent, compared with a year earlier,
below the government's forecast of 3 percent.
The central bank this month lowered its 2013 economic growth
estimate to 4 percent from an earlier forecast of 4.3 percent.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas still thinks growth will
reach 4.5 percent even though President Juan Manuel Santos said
last week growth would come in just above 4 percent.
"If everything carries on as it is, one could leave interest
rates as they are and giving that signal would demonstrate
stability and would contribute without any doubt to a firmer
economic recovery in 2014," said Carlos Gustavo Cano.
Cano, one of seven central bank board members, was giving
his personal opinion but his views do not necessarily reflect
those of the entire central bank board.
In a poll by the central bank released yesterday, 41 of 43
analysts said they believed the bank would hold rates steady at
its next monetary policy meeting on Aug. 30.
The central bank said last Friday it estimated gross
domestic product growth in 2014 at between 3 and 5 percent.
Cano said he saw no inflationary pressures that would put at
risk the central bank's dollar purchasing program, which runs
through September. Altering or extending the program would be
decided by the central bank board.
The central bank said in May it would buy at least $2.5
billion between June and September, to ease gains in the peso
which last year appreciated about 9 percent. In the 12 months
until now, the peso has weakened 6.4 percent.
"We don't see inflationary pressures on any front, neither
internally or internationally so that in that respect there is
no danger of continuing with the purchase program," he said.
The annual inflation rate has continued low, hovering at the
bottom end of a 2 percent to 4 percent target range.
Economic growth was slower than expected in the first
quarter of the year due in part to disruption in the country's
coal sector, the world's No. 4 exporter of the fuel, including a
month-long strike at its biggest miner, Cerrejon, and logistics
problems cutting the flow of coal to the ports.