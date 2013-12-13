BOGOTA Dec 13 Some members of Colombia's
central bank board said there could be room for additional
monetary measures if inflation drops further and economic growth
remains steady or weakens, the minutes of the last policy
meeting published on Friday showed, an indication that
policymakers could consider another rate cut.
The seven-member board opted to hold the benchmark lending
rate steady at 3.25 percent at the last meeting on Nov. 29 but
some directors noted that economic signs had been mixed.
"Some emphasized the fact that the information available as
of the previous board meeting had shown mixed signals with
variables that performed better than expected and others that
were below the expectations," according to the minutes.
"They also thought that if the information available in the
future suggests a consolidation of expectations of a downturn in
inflation with a growth that is equally or less than expected,
there would be room for a monetary boost that is greater than
the current one."
In a unanimous decision, the bank's policy-setting board
maintained the rate last month on signs domestic demand was
being supported by previous rate cuts and inflation expectations
were converging toward a long-term goal of three percent.
Colombia registered annual inflation of 1.76 percent in the
12 months through November, below the bottom rung of the bank's
target range of two percent to four percent.
In October, the month analyzed by the bank, there had been
an "unexpected, sharp drop" to 1.84 percent from 2.27 percent in
September, the minutes said.
"Basically there is a more dovish tone based on the low
inflation, so the risk of another cut has increased
significantly," said Pedro Tuesta, a Latin America strategist
for consultancy 4Cast in Washington.
The economy expanded 4.2 percent in the second quarter and
the bank expects growth in the third quarter to come in between
3.5 percent and 4.5 percent. The government will reveal GDP
growth for the third quarter on Thursday.