* Cenbank sees higher GDP growth in second half
* Bank extends dollar purchases through first half
* Economic indicators suggest strong Q4 household spending
By Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, Dec 20 Colombia's central bank held its
benchmark lending rate steady at 3.25 percent for a ninth
straight month as expected on Friday after a pick up in economic
growth on strong consumer spending and as inflation remains at a
six-decade low.
The seven-member board will probably hold off making any
directional decisions until the first few months of next year to
gauge how the 200 basis points shaved from lending rates between
July and March impact full year economic growth.
"The tone of the statement was favorable," said Marisol
Torres, an analyst at Helm Bank, regarding the bank's outlook on
growth.
"Inflation is low, but it's not a reason to put a brake on
the central bank's moves next year," added Torres, who expects a
quarter-point rate hike in March next year.
The economy grew a faster-than-expected 5.1 percent in the
third quarter, beating forecasts of all but two of 31 analysts
in a Reuters poll. The market had seen annual growth of 4.37
percent in the quarter.
The bank also unexpectedly extended its dollar purchase
program into next year, buying up to $1 billion through the
first quarter to accumulate international reserves. It has about
$43.6 billion in reserves.
"Economic growth in the second half will be considerably
higher than that observed in the first," the bank said in a
statement after revealing the unanimous rate decision.
"Economic growth in 2013 is expected to be similar to that
observed in the previous year. Interest rates remain at levels
that stimulate aggregate spending in the economy," the bank
added.
Output has been patchy, with the central bank and government
taking measures to stimulate flagging growth and to encourage
spending.
While third quarter data was strong, the government revised
down the second quarter to 3.9 percent from 4.2 percent and
economists caution that the economy would need to expand about 6
percent in the fourth quarter to meet the government's growth
target of 4.5 percent for full year 2013.
The economy expanded 4.2 percent last year, way below the
6.6 percent seen in 2011. Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas
expects GDP to end next year at about 4.7 percent.
CONTINUED MONITORING
Bank Chief Jose Dario Uribe would not be pinned down on an
estimate for the fourth quarter expansion, saying instead it
could be above or below 5.1 percent.
"For the fourth quarter of 2013, indicators for consumer
confidence, economic expectations, retail sales and automobile
sales, suggest that household consumption is growing at a good
pace," bank statement said.
Before Thursday's GDP data, economists had seen the
possibility of a rate cut. The minutes of the last policy
meeting showed that some of the board had said there may be room
for additional measures if inflation drops further and the
economy did not improve.
"It's important to keep monitoring economic indicators
because any slight change could alter the entire scene for next
year," said Daniel Lozano, economist at Bogota-based brokerage
Serfinco before the announcement.
Low consumer prices gave the bank room to stick to an
expansive interest rate during its last meeting of the year, but
policymakers have raised concerns over inflation and said they
want a faster rate than the current 1.76 percent.
Consumer prices are at their lowest since the 1950s and
below the lower rung of the 2 percent to 4 percent target range
seen as ideal by the bank.
"With inflation under the bank's goal range the bank is
comfortable holding the interest rate stable for some time more,
at least until March," said Daniel Velandia, chief economist at
Credicorp Capital in Colombia.