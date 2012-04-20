BOGOTA, April 20 Colombia's retail sales rose 9.4 percent in February compared with the same month the previous year, the government's statistics agency said on Friday, fueled by home computers, leather products and car parts.

The following is the breakdown of retail sales changes from the same month of the previous year: February +9.4% January +4.9% December +7.5% November +1.3% October +6.1% September +8.1% August +9.7% July +11.8% June +11.9% May +11.5% April +23.2% March +14.6% Source: Colombia's DANE statistics agency (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by James Dalgleish)