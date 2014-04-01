BOGOTA, April 1 Colombia is expected to collect as much as 114 trillion pesos ($58 billion) in tax revenue this year, more than the target set in the government's financing plan, the head of the tax agency said on Tuesday.

The government in February upped its official tax revenue estimate to 112 trillion pesos from an earlier goal of 108 trillion pesos.

Tax Chief Juan Ricardo Ortega, speaking to a congressional committee, did not say how the government was going to bring in more tax money. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)