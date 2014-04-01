Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
BOGOTA, April 1 Colombia is expected to collect as much as 114 trillion pesos ($58 billion) in tax revenue this year, more than the target set in the government's financing plan, the head of the tax agency said on Tuesday.
The government in February upped its official tax revenue estimate to 112 trillion pesos from an earlier goal of 108 trillion pesos.
Tax Chief Juan Ricardo Ortega, speaking to a congressional committee, did not say how the government was going to bring in more tax money. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.