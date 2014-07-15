BOGOTA, July 15 Colombian Finance Minister
Mauricio Cardenas said on Tuesday he would not rule out
additional "initiatives" to the current tax system when he seeks
approval in congress to expand the life of two expiring duties,
key to preventing a revenue hole of about $6 billion next year.
Cardenas told local radio that while there would be no tax
reform, there could be additional tax measures if necessary to
raise financing for next year.
"It's possible that during the debate, to fulfill the needs
of the nation and for other initiatives that may arise, we could
talk about other tax elements," Cardenas told Caracol radio.
The government has decided to maintain a charge on bank
withdrawals and a net wealth tax that were set to expire later
this year.
Next year the government hopes to bring in 125.1 trillion
pesos ($67.3 billion) in tax revenue.
President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday that Cardenas
would remain in his post during the next administration.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Helen Murphy;
Editing by Dan Grebler)