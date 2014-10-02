BOGOTA Oct 2 Colombia will seek approval to
make permanent two taxes that expire this year and raise a duty
on company profits in a bid to plug a gap in financing caused by
a drop in oil revenue, a senior lawmaker with knowledge of the
proposal said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas will ask Congress to vote
in favor of making permanent a wealth tax and a bank transaction
tax, both of which have been criticized as leaning too heavily
on the middle class.
Cardenas also will propose that companies pay a 12 percent
duty on profits, up from the current 9 percent, said the
lawmaker, who forms part of Congress' economic commission and
ask not to be identified. The lawmaker did not specify for how
long the business tax would be increased.
Finances have become a concern for the government after a
decline this year in the output of crude oil, Colombia's top
export, which has cut royalties and tax earnings.
Revenue from the sector has been hit this year by repeated
attacks by Marxist rebels against oil and mining infrastructure
and as oil companies struggle to make new oil finds.
The government has a financing hole of about 12.5 trillion
pesos for spending next year on infrastructure, education and
other social investments.
Government "income is not annualized, but spending is, so
taxes can't stick to a timetable," the lawmaker told reporters.
Cardenas will propose that the wealth tax continue to be
paid on assets above 1 billion pesos ($493.6 million) and that
the "cuatro por mil" tax, under which bank clients pay 4 pesos
for each 1,000-peso transaction, also becomes permanent.
The legislator also said that a proposal to tax investment
dividends of individuals and companies would not initially be
included in the government's proposal, but did not rule out it
being added during congressional debate.
The economy is forecast to grow this year about 4.7 percent.
The plan to continue the taxes drew heavy criticism by
prominent industry figures who said it threatened investment and
employment and relied too much on the middle class, whose
spending helps drive economic growth.
Colombia has also proposed reallocating about 3 trillion
pesos in its 2015 budget plan for infrastructure and social
spending.
The amount had been earmarked for public administration and
debt servicing costs under the government's 216.2 trillion peso
budget. The funds will be shifted to the investment portion of
the budget, which includes spending on education, housing and
roadways.
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Nelson Bocanegra, Helen Murphy and
Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler)