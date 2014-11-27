BOGOTA Nov 27 Colombia's proposed tax reform
that aims to plug a spending gap may end up deterring investors
already worried about the oil revenue decline that threatens
future economic growth, company executives said.
Congress approved the first of two votes on the tax reform,
which seeks to raise $24.5 billion in additional revenue over
the next four years to replace money that would have come from
two duties that expire at the end of the year.
Among the new proposals is an incremental increase in taxes
on corporate profits above $462,000, and an extension of a
wealth tax on corporate and individual assets also above
$462,000. Each would run until 2018.
The reform will be debated four more times before a vote in
two weeks.
For Bruce Mac Master, who heads the business group known as
ANDI, which pulls together companies nationwide, the reform
could end up hindering investment over the next several years,
especially in 2015 and 2016.
"The feedback we have received from company executives is
not good. Yesterday, for example, we heard a North American
company said that with this version of taxation it won't come to
Colombia," Mac Master told Caracol radio on Thursday.
"There are signs for the coming years that make us think the
optimism that we've had over the past years could be diluted."
Bernardo Norena, president of Citibank in Colombia, wants
alternative options, and raised concerns about the level of
duties levied on corporations.
"The final impact on companies is a risky, in the sense that
it could affect employment, and that would cause a problem,"
Norena told reporters in Bogota on Wednesday.
"Clearly, taxation on wealth in Colombia, when it doesn't
exist in other countries, could impact foreign investment."
Finances have become a concern for the government after a
decline in the production of crude oil - Colombia's top export -
this year, which has cut royalties and tax earnings.
Oil is Colombia's biggest export and driver of growth in the
$380 billion economy. It has been hit in the last year by a drop
in global prices and pipeline attacks by Marxist rebels, cutting
revenue for budgeted investments.
The economy may grow as much as 5 percent this year.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas defended the reform as
"progressive" and that draws the tax rules for companies.
"It taxes those with most resources, creates fairness and
better distribution," Cardenas said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; writing by Helen Murphy;
editing by Gunna Dickson)