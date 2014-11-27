BOGOTA Nov 27 Colombia's proposed tax reform that aims to plug a spending gap may end up deterring investors already worried about the oil revenue decline that threatens future economic growth, company executives said.

Congress approved the first of two votes on the tax reform, which seeks to raise $24.5 billion in additional revenue over the next four years to replace money that would have come from two duties that expire at the end of the year.

Among the new proposals is an incremental increase in taxes on corporate profits above $462,000, and an extension of a wealth tax on corporate and individual assets also above $462,000. Each would run until 2018.

The reform will be debated four more times before a vote in two weeks.

For Bruce Mac Master, who heads the business group known as ANDI, which pulls together companies nationwide, the reform could end up hindering investment over the next several years, especially in 2015 and 2016.

"The feedback we have received from company executives is not good. Yesterday, for example, we heard a North American company said that with this version of taxation it won't come to Colombia," Mac Master told Caracol radio on Thursday.

"There are signs for the coming years that make us think the optimism that we've had over the past years could be diluted."

Bernardo Norena, president of Citibank in Colombia, wants alternative options, and raised concerns about the level of duties levied on corporations.

"The final impact on companies is a risky, in the sense that it could affect employment, and that would cause a problem," Norena told reporters in Bogota on Wednesday.

"Clearly, taxation on wealth in Colombia, when it doesn't exist in other countries, could impact foreign investment."

Finances have become a concern for the government after a decline in the production of crude oil - Colombia's top export - this year, which has cut royalties and tax earnings.

Oil is Colombia's biggest export and driver of growth in the $380 billion economy. It has been hit in the last year by a drop in global prices and pipeline attacks by Marxist rebels, cutting revenue for budgeted investments.

The economy may grow as much as 5 percent this year.

Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas defended the reform as "progressive" and that draws the tax rules for companies.

"It taxes those with most resources, creates fairness and better distribution," Cardenas said on Thursday. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; writing by Helen Murphy; editing by Gunna Dickson)