(Adds comments, details on tax bill)
BOGOTA Oct 3 Colombia's government will seek
congressional approval to tax "riches" and extend a bank
transaction duty in a bid to plug a financing hole and ensure as
much as $26.2 billion in additional revenue through 2018,
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Friday.
The so-called "riches tax" is essentially the same as the
expiring wealth tax but with a new name, Cardenas said, and will
run for four years. The transaction tax will be extended through
2018.
The tax bill is expected to be approved by the end of the
year.
Finances have become a concern for the government after a
decline in the production of crude oil - Colombia's top export -
this year, which has cut royalties and tax earnings.
Revenue from the sector has been hit by repeated Marxist
rebel attacks against oil and mining infrastructure while oil
companies struggle to make new finds.
The government has a fiscal gap of about 12.5 trillion pesos
for 2015 spending on infrastructure, education and other social
investments.
"This bill will assure the income so Colombia can maintain
its high investment level," Cardenas told reporters after
presenting the bill to Congress.
"The reform will run for four years to ensure the resources
the country needs, maintain tax collection at 17 percent of GDP
and sustain budgeted investment because that is what will allow
us to extend the benefits in social programs and advance on
infrastructure."
The changes would amount to an estimated 53 trillion pesos
($26.2 billion) in revenue over four years - 12.5 trillion pesos
next year, 13 trillion pesos in 2016, 13.5 trillion pesos in
2017 and 14 trillion pesos in 2018, Cardenas said.
The finance minister had considered making the two taxes
permanent, according to a high-ranking congressional official
with knowledge of the proposal.
Cardenas has also proposed that companies pay a 12 percent
duty on profits above 1 billion pesos, up from the current 9
percent. The 9 percent levy will be charged on all profits below
that level.
Like the wealth tax, the riches tax will hit individuals
with assets above 1 billion pesos, Cardenas said.
The transaction tax, known as "cuatro por mil," under which
bank clients pay 4 pesos for each 1,000-peso transaction,
affects anyone withdrawing funds from a bank.
Cardenas said the government would also seek to collect an
additional 20 trillion pesos lost to tax evasion over the next
four years. Colombians who hold undeclared assets valued at
above 8 billion pesos could be jailed.
The government also proposed scrapping the refund of two
percentage points of value-added tax with payments on credit
cards.
The economy is forecast to grow about 4.7 percent this year
and 4.8 percent in 2015. The government expects to collect as
much as 124 trillion pesos in taxes next year.
The plan to extend the taxes drew heavy criticism from
prominent industry figures who said they threaten investment and
employment and relied too much on the middle class, whose
spending helps drive economic growth.
(U.S.$1 = 2,021.49 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas, additional reporting by Nelson
Bocanegra, writing by Helen Murphy and Julia Symmes Cobb;
editing by Marguerita Choy and G Crosse)