By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA Aug 2 Colombia will cut the amount of local Treasury bonds it sells at auction this year by another 1.5 trillion pesos ($791 million), though it will maintain the overall amount placed in the local market at 29 trillion pesos, market sources told Reuters on Friday.

The finance ministry will replace the 1.5 trillion pesos by increasing the same amount of the bonds, known as TES, issued in so-called "forced" operations to state entities, said the sources, who have knowledge of the plan.

The government already reduced the amount of TES sold at auction by 1.5 trillion pesos back in June.

Michel Janna, head of the nation's public credit office, told Reuters on July 9 the government would consider reducing its planned sales of TES if market conditions continued to reduce demand for the peso-denominated securities more than expected.

Colombia in June revised its 2013 fiscal accounts and financing plans for next year, lowering the amount of domestic bond sales this year and stepping up both local and overseas debt issuance next year.