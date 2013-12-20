BRIEF-Fitch says China's bank results to highlight rising risks
* Fitch on China's bank results - view continued rapid credit growth, and the increasing complexity and interconnectedness of the financial system
BOGOTA Dec 20 The decision by Colombia's central bank to hold the benchmark interest rate at 3.25 percent for the ninth straight month was reached unanimously, chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Friday. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Writing by Peter Murphy)
* Fitch on China's bank results - view continued rapid credit growth, and the increasing complexity and interconnectedness of the financial system
March 5 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
WASHINGTON, March 5 Republican U.S. lawmakers expect to unveil this week the text of long-awaited legislation to repeal and replace the Obamacare healthcare law, one of President Donald Trump's top legislative priorities, a senior Republican congressional aide said on Sunday.