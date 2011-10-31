(Adds background)

BOGOTA Oct 31 Colombia's jobless rates fell in September, extending a downward trend and possibly saving the finance minister his job.

The benchmark urban unemployment rate was 10.2 percent, down from 12.3 percent in the same month a year ago and down from 10.4 percent in August, the statistics institute DANE said on Monday.

The national figure of 9.7 percent was down from 10.6 percent in September 2010 and down from 10.1 percent in August of this year.

Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry had pledged to resign unless unemployment fell to single digits before the end of the year.

Economists generally place more importance on the urban figure of 13 metropolitan areas because 70 percent of the population lives in cities. But the government tends to use the national figure.

Echeverry announced on Oct. 21 his promise to quit if joblessness remained in double figures, saying President Juan Manuel Santos had agreed.

The benchmark urban rate has been falling faster than Santos's government had predicted. When Santos took office in August 2010, the rate was 11.2 percent and the president set a less ambitious goal of single-digit unemployment for the end of his term in August 2014.