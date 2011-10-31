(Adds background)
BOGOTA Oct 31 Colombia's jobless rates fell in
September, extending a downward trend and possibly saving the
finance minister his job.
The benchmark urban unemployment rate was 10.2 percent,
down from 12.3 percent in the same month a year ago and down
from 10.4 percent in August, the statistics institute DANE said
on Monday.
The national figure of 9.7 percent was down from 10.6
percent in September 2010 and down from 10.1 percent in August
of this year.
Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry had pledged to
resign unless unemployment fell to single digits before the end
of the year.
Economists generally place more importance on the urban
figure of 13 metropolitan areas because 70 percent of the
population lives in cities. But the government tends to use the
national figure.
Echeverry announced on Oct. 21 his promise to quit if
joblessness remained in double figures, saying President Juan
Manuel Santos had agreed.
The benchmark urban rate has been falling faster than
Santos's government had predicted. When Santos took office in
August 2010, the rate was 11.2 percent and the president set a
less ambitious goal of single-digit unemployment for the end of
his term in August 2014.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by
James Dalgleish)