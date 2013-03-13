BOGOTA, March 13 A Colombian arbitration
tribunal on Wednesday ruled in favor of state-run oil company
Ecopetrol in a dispute with Canada's Pacific Rubiales
over the revenues generated by an oil field run by the
companies.
The ruling states that Pacific Rubiales must pay 100 percent
of windfall revenues from the Quifa oil field to Ecopetrol from
the time in which the field's total output exceeded 5 million
barrels.
Pacific Rubiales wanted to pay Ecopetrol 60 percent of the
revenues once the field's production surpassed the 5
million-barrel mark in 2011.
The ruling means that Ecopetrol should receive a total of
300 billion pesos ($167 million) in additional revenues, said an
Ecopetrol source who asked not to be named.
The tribunal's decision will apply until the contract to run
the field expires in 2031.