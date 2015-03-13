(Adds Ecopetrol statement)
BOGOTA, March 13 Colombia's state-run oil
company Ecopetrol will not extend its contract with
Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales to operate the
country's highest-producing oilfield, the company said on
Friday.
Under the contract, set to expire in the first half of 2016,
Ecopetrol has rights to 60 percent of the production at the
Campo Rubiales oilfield, while Pacific has the remaining 40
percent.
"Ecopetrol and Pacific Rubiales Energy have agreed not to
extend the participation contract," the state-owned company said
in a statement.
"Ecopetrol will evaluate different alternatives for the
operation of Campo Rubiales. For its part, Pacific Rubiales
Energy will study the possibility of presenting a proposal to
operate this asset."
Ecopetrol is taking the field back to add additional output
to its books, and amid broad congressional support for the move.
Pacific Rubiales said it had nothing to add beyond the
Ecopetrol statement.
The change comes amid a precipitous fall in income for oil
exporters across the world after prices more than halved. Crude
is the largest export and source of foreign exchange in
Colombia, Latin America's fourth biggest oil producer.
A Pacific Rubiales executive told Reuters last year before
oil prices had begun to drop, that the company's investments in
production elsewhere in Colombia would compensate for the
possible loss of the Campo Rubiales operating contract.
The Canadian company had been hopeful heat-based technology
known as STAR would roughly double recovery of reserves from the
field from about 15 percent, and secure the renewal of the
operating contract.
However, with oil prices slumping, producers like Ecopetrol
and Pacific Rubiales, who between them produce the lions' share
of Colombia's million barrel daily output, have had to slash
investments, stall some exploration and lay off workers.
Diego Usme, stock analyst at Bogota brokerage
Ultrabursatiles, said he saw the news as "neutral for Ecopetrol
and negative for Pacific Rubiales."
Though Colombia's largest company will gain 70,000 barrels
per day output by taking full control, the aging field is
expected to need investment to sustain output, he said.
Production at the Campo Rubiales field, located in southern
Meta province, was just above 160,000 barrels per day in
January.
The main oil workers' union said on Friday it could start a
threatened indefinite strike on March 19, in protest at the
layoffs of contractors throughout the country's oil sector and
Ecopetrol plans to sell off some assets.
