BOGOTA, March 17 Colombia will examine the best
financial and production options for running the nation's
largest oil field after state-owned Ecopetrol declined to extend
Canada-based Pacific Rubiales' contract to operate the field, a
government official said on Tuesday.
Ecopetrol will take control of the Campo Rubiales
oilfield when the deal with Pacific Rubiales expires in
the first half of 2016.
"We are looking at options to ensure that we have the most
efficient operation possible, which will be the one which gives
more barrels to Colombia and taxes and royalties that allow us
to pay for social programs," Mines and Energy Minister Tomas
Gonzalez told reporters.
Ecopetrol has the option of running the field directly or
taking bids from other companies, including Pacific Rubiales, he
said.
"If there is a proposal that makes sense we'll analyze it
and look at plans," the minister said. "There are various ways
to do remuneration if it is a company other than Ecopetrol."
Ecopetrol has rights to 60 percent of Campo Rubiales'
production, while Pacific Rubiales controls the remaining 40
percent.
Production at the field, located in southern Meta province,
was just above 160,000 barrels per day in January.
The decision by Ecopetrol, 88 percent-owned by the
government, came amid a precipitous fall in income for oil
exporters across the world, after prices more than halved.
Ecopetrol is the largest company in the Andean country,
Latin America's fourth biggest oil producer, where crude is the
largest export and source of foreign exchange.
In July 2014 the company rejected a proposal by Pacific
Rubiales to use STAR technology to extract heavy crude more
efficiently.
