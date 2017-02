BOGOTA Feb 15 Colombia's state oil company Ecopetrol said on Wednesday that 2011 net profit rose 85 percent to 15.44 trillion pesos ($8.65 billion) versus the previous year.

The company said that oil production by the group - which includes operations outside Colombia - increased 17.6 percent to an average of 724,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) versus the same period in 2010. (Reporting by Jack Kimball)