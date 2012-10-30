(Adds closing price, quote, investor presentation)
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA Oct 30 Colombian oil producer
Ecopetrol's share price tumbled 4.5 percent on Tuesday after
posting weaker-than-expected, third-quarter financial results.
Consolidated net profit for Ecopetrol fell 22.3 percent in
the quarter from a year earlier to 3.2 trillion pesos (around
$1.75 billion), partly due to a non-recurring expense and higher
costs, the company said on Monday.
Ecopetrol's shares on the Colombian bourse closed
at 5,500 pesos ($3) versus 5,760 pesos on the previous day.
Third-quarter results came out after markets shut on Monday.
"The fall is purely on performance issues. There is an
important point and that is, it's a company that is relatively
expensive against its peers and when it has results below
expectations, it's even more concerning," said Sergio Arango,
financial adviser at the brokerage Bolsa y Renta.
"It's a worry that shows an inflection point on the ups that
the share has had in recent months."
Once seen as a failing state, Colombia began to turn around
its image after a 2002 U.S.-backed security crackdown against
leftist rebels made the country safer, opened more areas to oil
exploration and boosted crude production.
But guerrillas have increased the number of attacks against
oil and mining installations this year -- bombings of oil
pipelines have shot up 460 percent in the January-August period
to 117 versus the same period last year, according to the
defense ministry.
In July, Ecopetrol said that the bombings forced it to lower
its 2012 oil production target by 2.5 percent to 780,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day.
Alvaro Castaneda, vice president of transport, told an
investor call on Tuesday that oil infrastructure faced more
assaults in the third quarter, getting hit 37 times with the
biggest rises in July and August. He did not give comparisons.
Marxist rebels mainly target the Transandino line that runs
through the south of the country near the border with Ecuador
and the Cano Limon Covenas pipeline in the northeast.
Castaneda said that the company had been able to reduce
repair times for Cano Limon to 5 days from 25 days before and to
3 days from 28 for Transandino. He did not give details about
since when Ecopetrol has been able to reduce the time.
$1=1,830.45 Colombian pesos
(Additional reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Leslie
