By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA Oct 30 Colombian oil producer Ecopetrol's share price tumbled 4.5 percent on Tuesday after posting weaker-than-expected, third-quarter financial results.

Consolidated net profit for Ecopetrol fell 22.3 percent in the quarter from a year earlier to 3.2 trillion pesos (around $1.75 billion), partly due to a non-recurring expense and higher costs, the company said on Monday.

Ecopetrol's shares on the Colombian bourse closed at 5,500 pesos ($3) versus 5,760 pesos on the previous day. Third-quarter results came out after markets shut on Monday.

"The fall is purely on performance issues. There is an important point and that is, it's a company that is relatively expensive against its peers and when it has results below expectations, it's even more concerning," said Sergio Arango, financial adviser at the brokerage Bolsa y Renta.

"It's a worry that shows an inflection point on the ups that the share has had in recent months."

Once seen as a failing state, Colombia began to turn around its image after a 2002 U.S.-backed security crackdown against leftist rebels made the country safer, opened more areas to oil exploration and boosted crude production.

But guerrillas have increased the number of attacks against oil and mining installations this year -- bombings of oil pipelines have shot up 460 percent in the January-August period to 117 versus the same period last year, according to the defense ministry.

In July, Ecopetrol said that the bombings forced it to lower its 2012 oil production target by 2.5 percent to 780,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Alvaro Castaneda, vice president of transport, told an investor call on Tuesday that oil infrastructure faced more assaults in the third quarter, getting hit 37 times with the biggest rises in July and August. He did not give comparisons.

Marxist rebels mainly target the Transandino line that runs through the south of the country near the border with Ecuador and the Cano Limon Covenas pipeline in the northeast.

Castaneda said that the company had been able to reduce repair times for Cano Limon to 5 days from 25 days before and to 3 days from 28 for Transandino. He did not give details about since when Ecopetrol has been able to reduce the time.

$1=1,830.45 Colombian pesos

(Additional reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)