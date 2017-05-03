(Adds detail, comment)
BOGOTA May 3 Colombian state oil company
Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it has discovered gas at an
exploratory well it shares with U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum
Corp in deep waters in the Caribbean Sea, creating the
possibility of developing a production cluster.
President Juan Manuel Santos said it was the biggest gas
find in Colombia in 28 years and will allow the Andean nation to
be energy self-sufficient for the coming decades.
Ecopetrol and Anadarko made the discovery
in areas located between 3,675 and 4,415 meters below sea level
in the south Caribbean Sea, close to the Kronos-1 and Purple
Angel-1 wells in adjacent blocks.
"The presence of a set of gas fields in the area opens the
possibility for Colombia to develop a cluster specialized in gas
production, which would allow sharing of facilities and improve
the profitability and efficiency of the projects," Ecopetrol
said in a filing with the financial regulator.
The Gorgon-1 exploratory well is part of the Purple Angel
block.
Ecopetrol said the three projects cover an area of about
14,000 square kilometers.
"This discovery allows us to further expand the Colombian
market for natural gas, an economic and environmentally friendly
fuel," Santos said in a televised address.
Ecopetrol is among the top four oil companies in Latin
America, with operations in Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and the
United States in the Gulf of Mexico.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Helen Murphy; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)