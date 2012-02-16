BOGOTA, Feb 16 Colombia's state oil
company Ecopetrol said on Thursday it expects group oil
production to rise 10.5 percent to 800,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) in 2012 versus the previous year.
Colombia's national oil output has ramped up to historic
records as easing security concerns have allowed greater
exploitation of heavy crude areas in addition to incremental
production increases at existing fields.
In an investor presentation, the company said it expected
oil production from Ecopetrol SA - which does not include group
output from operations outside Colombia - to rise nearly 12
percent to 750,000 boepd this year.
Production will be focussed in the heavy-oil-rich Llanos
basin, the company said.
On Wednesday, Ecopetrol said its 2011 net profit rose 85
percent to 15.44 trillion pesos ($8.65 billion) compared with
2010, pushed up by more output and exports.
Thanks to better security, the Andean country may see as
much as $16 billion in foreign direct investment this year, up
from nearly $15 billion last year, according to the government.
Resource-rich countries like Colombia have seen their
economies expand briskly in recent years thanks in part to high
commodity prices while Europe and the United States have
struggled to recover from the global crisis of a few years ago.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball)