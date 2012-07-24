CARTAGENA, Colombia, July 24 Colombia's largest oil producer Ecopetrol has lost an average of nearly 11,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the first half of 2012 from attacks on oil infrastructure by leftist guerrillas, its president said on Tuesday.

Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 oil producer, is ramping up petroleum output, hoping to hit 1 million bpd this year, but a series of attacks on oil installations and social protests have prevented the country from reaching its goal.

There were 67 attacks on pipelines in the first half of the year, more than three times the number in the same period last year, according to Defense Ministry data.

Ecopetrol President Javier Gutierrez told Reuters in the coastal city of Cartagena that the company lost 10,700 bpd on average between January and June due to bombings.

He said, however, that increased military protection recently meant: "There has been an improvement."

The state-run company will release financial results including production figures later on Tuesday.

The Andean country is sending thousands of more soldiers to protect oil infrastructure, which has been increasingly targeted by Marxist guerrillas such as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC.

More than a decade-long offensive by U.S.-backed troops has squeezed the fund-raising of the FARC, pushing them deeper into inhospitable jungle and making it harder to raise cash from the drugs trade.

Now, the FARC has switched from attacking the oil and mining industries for mostly political gain and instead hits corporate installations to sow fear and bring in money from extortion, according to the energy ministry.

Some experts, though, say that rebels are targeting oil lines and remote exploration areas to bog down government troops in static positions and therefore give guerrillas space to move.

At the weekend, FARC insurgents blew up a section of the 220,000-barrel-per-day-capacity Cano Limon-Covenas oil pipeline, Colombia's second most important line. Earlier this month, rebels killed five oil contractors in the south.

Increased attacks caused national oil production to fall in May and June. Last month output dropped 0.2 percent from May to an average of 934,000 bpd.

