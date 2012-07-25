BOGOTA, July 24 Colombia's state oil company Ecopetrol on Tuesday posted net profit in the second quarter 2.5 percent lower than a year earlier at 3.65 trillion pesos ($2 billion), lower than analyst expectations.

Oil production by the group, which includes operations outside Colombia, was 762,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, up 4.8 percent from the same period last year, it said. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Gary Hill)