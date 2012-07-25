UPDATE 1-Saipem stays glum on year ahead
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.
BOGOTA, July 24 Colombia's state oil company Ecopetrol on Tuesday posted net profit in the second quarter 2.5 percent lower than a year earlier at 3.65 trillion pesos ($2 billion), lower than analyst expectations.
Oil production by the group, which includes operations outside Colombia, was 762,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, up 4.8 percent from the same period last year, it said. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Gary Hill)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 23 The government of Alberta, Canada's crude-producing province, kept its 2016-17 budget deficit forecast steady on Thursday in a third-quarter fiscal update, and said the province's battered economy was turning a corner after a prolonged downturn.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week for a seventh straight week but less than forecast, while gasoline inventories fell far more than expected as refineries cut output, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.