BOGOTA May 28 Colombia's state-controlled oil
company Ecopetrol on Tuesday said it secured a loan
worth 1.84 trillion pesos ($982 million) from banks in the
Andean country to refinance debt it acquired in 2009.
The government had asked the company to look for financing
in the local market rather than through dollar-denominated debt
to avoid putting pressure on the national currency.
Seven Colombian banks will issue the loan, which has a
maturity of 12 years with a three-year grace period, the company
said in a statement. The main purpose of the transaction is to
repay an outstanding loan made by Colombian banks in 2009.
The government and the central bank have worked this year to
weaken the peso after a 9 percent rally in 2012 that cut into
the revenues of exporters and manufacturers. The peso has eased
about 6 percent so far this year.
The peso closed at 1,874.10 per dollar on Tuesday, very
close to the 1,900 rate that the government considers "neutral."
