BOGOTA Feb 9 Pumping of crude on Colombia's Cano Limon pipeline has been halted after two bomb attacks late on Monday, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said.

Ecopetrol operates the 780 km (485 mile) pipeline, which has the capacity to transport 210,000 barrels of crude per day from the northeastern province of Arauca to the Caribbean coast, on behalf of U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp.

The two attacks, one in Boyaca province and the other in Arauca, required the company to suspend the pipeline's pumping operations, a spokesman told Reuters.

Colombian rebel groups the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and National Liberation Army (ELN) have often targeted oil infrastructure, bombing pipelines and trucks carrying crude oil.

Ecopetrol did not say who was responsible for the attacks. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by W Simon)