* Ecopetrol sold 1.6 pct stake, less than planned 1.67 pct
* Not planning to sell more shares in the short term
* Oil price, global economic turmoil hurt share sale
BOGOTA, Aug 24 Colombia's largest oil producer,
Ecopetrol ECO.CN(EC.N), sold slightly less shares than
planned due to a fall in global oil prices and world financial
market turmoil, the state-run oil company said on Wednesday.
Fears have mounted that the developed world is shifting
from slow growth to no growth hitting financial markets
exacerbated by the recent downgrade of U.S. debt by a Wall
Street ratings agency, while spot oil prices have also fallen.
"Amid crises like these, investors stick their hands in
their pockets and don't take out any money," Ecopetrol
President Javier Gutierrez told reporters.
The company sold a 1.6 percent stake for 2.4 trillion pesos
($1.35 billion), slightly less than the planned 1.67 percent
stake for which they expected to get 2.5 trillion pesos.
Originally, the company had said it could sell more shares
if demand was high. [ID:nN1E76P0AB]
Gutierrez also said the company was not planning to sell
more shares in the "short term."
The shares are part of the 9.9 percent stake Ecopetrol
plans to sell to finance a recapitalization program of
Colombia's biggest oil company. Ecopetrol sold 10.1 percent of
its shares in 2007 in its first offering.
Ecopetrol plans to spend $80 billion to bolster its
production to 1.3 million barrels per day by 2020 from its
current levels of more than 700,000 bpd. [ID:nN29244035]
Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 oil producer, has seen a
massive increase in oil and mining investment since a
U.S.-backed crackdown against rebels dramatically improved
security.
($1=1,781.91 pesos)
