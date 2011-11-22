* Ecopetrol sees group output up to 800,000 boepd
* Majority of 2012 investment in production, transport
* Plan supposes WTI oil price of $70 per barrel next year
Nov 21 Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol
ECO.CN (EC.N) said on Monday it plans to invest $8.47 billion
in 2012, mainly in production and transport, up from $6.74
billion planned this year.
Once dismissed as a failing state, Colombia is slowly
turning its image around by combating leftist rebels and
attracting foreign investment through loosened regulations,
creating a streamlined hydrocarbons agency and lowering taxes.
The company, which is listed in New York and Bogota, expects
to spend $4.1 billion on production, mainly in the heavy
oil-rich Llanos basin, it said in a statement.
That should help take output for Ecopetrol in Colombia to
an average of 750,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd)
next year, a 10 percent increase from 2011, it said.
Group production, which includes output from operations in
Colombia, other nations in Latin America and the U.S. Gulf
Coast, should be 800,000 boepd in 2012, it said.
Ecopetrol said it plans to invest $2 billion in transport,
including expanding existing pipelines and its participation in
new projects. Oil infrastructure capacity is a major worry of
the government.
Total group investment, including operations in Brazil and
Peru among others, will be almost $11 billion next year, of
which 94 percent will be made in Colombia, it said.
The 2012 investment plan assumes a price of U.S. benchmark
crude of around $70 per barrel. On Monday, U.S. January crude
CLc1 closed at $96.92 a barrel.
It said the 2012 plan did not include money for
acquisitions.
Colombia's national oil production has ramped up to a
record 950,000 barrels per day as easing security concerns have
allowed greater exploitation of heavy crude areas in addition
to incremental production increases at existing fields.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball in Bogota; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)