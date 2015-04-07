NEW YORK, April 7 (IFR) - Colombian utility Empresa de
Energia de Bogota (EEB) has received a green light from
shareholders to issue new debt as part of its refinancing of a
US$749m bond maturing in 2021.
The potential liability management transaction could allow
EEB to replace its 2021 bond, which currently pays a coupon of
6.125%, with a longer-dated note carrying a lower coupon,
according to an investor presentation filed with the local
regulator.
The 2021s, which were being quoted Tuesday at a mid-market
price of around 106.00, are callable at 103.063 on November 10
2016. The bond, however, also carries a make-whole call that
would allow the company to redeem the issue before then.
"According to indications received from the market, the most
liquid tenor for a potential issue from EEB is 10 years," the
company said in the presentation. "However, for corporates like
EEB the 30-year tenor could also be an alternative given current
market conditions."
The company's longest bond along its dollar curve is a
4.375% 2023, which is currently trading around 4.2% on a yield
basis, according to Thomson Reuters data.
EEB shareholders, which include the City of Bogota (76.3%)
and state-run oil company Ecopetrol (6.9%), approved the
refinancing and new issue plans at their annual meeting on March
30.
Latin America bankers contacted by IFR said the company is
yet to issue a request for proposals ahead of any potential
transaction.
"They are probably examining different alternatives and they
have some time to evaluate them," said one New York-based
originations banker. "I don't think there is anything more
specific than that."
EEB, which is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB by Moody's, S&P and Fitch,
said it might consider using a potential new issue to also raise
additional funds to finance investments.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)