UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
BOGOTA Aug 9 The shareholders of Colombia's energy conglomerate Empresa de Energia de Bogota EEB.CN agreed on Tuesday to issue up to 1 trillion pesos ($552 million) in shares to finance the company's expansion plan.
Bogota's local government controls an 81.5 percent stake in Empresa de Energia de Bogota (EEB).
The company has investments in leading power distribution and power generation companies in Colombia, as well as in Gas Natural, the country's largest natural gas distributor.
It also controls a 40 percent stake in Red de Energia del Peru, the largest power distribution company in neighboring Peru. ($1 = 1,811.18 Colombian pesos COP2=STFX) (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.