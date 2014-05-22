May 22 Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos
and right-wing economist Oscar Ivan Zuluaga go into Sunday's
presidential election neck-and-neck in polls, meaning a
second-round runoff in June is likely.
The main campaign issue has been peace talks with Marxist
guerrillas that Santos launched in 2012 in hope of ending a
50-year civil war. Zuluaga says he is offering the rebels too
much.
The following are the main candidates:
JUAN MANUEL SANTOS
As defense minister for former President Alvaro Uribe,
Santos led a successful campaign against the Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels. Santos and Uribe were allies
but Santos broke with his former mentor after his 2010 election
victory and later opened peace talks with FARC.
He won support with promises to end the war and help the
economy, but the slow pace of the talks has made many impatient
and spurred criticism that he is offering too many concessions.
A U.S.-trained economist, Santos warns the talks could
collapse if he is not re-elected. Born into one of Colombia's
most powerful families, Santos, 62, has followed market-friendly
economic policies, helping to sustain solid growth.
OSCAR IVAN ZULUAGA
Zuluaga has recently surged in the polls with promises to
improve education and healthcare, and to defeat the rebels on
the battlefield, a strategy championed by his mentor Uribe.
The 55-year-old, who served as finance minister under Uribe,
says the government should not negotiate with the FARC while
they are still at arms. He says he would support talks only if
the FARC calls a unilateral ceasefire, and insists rebel leaders
must serve prison time.
As finance minister, he was credited with bringing growth to
Latin America's fourth-largest economy even as the global
financial crisis battered other emerging markets.
He and Santos share the same basic economic policy ideas of
developing natural resources and bringing in foreign investment.
ENRIQUE PENALOSA
A former mayor of Bogota, Penalosa, 59, is best known for
improving its public transportation with rapid transit buses and
expansion of bike paths during his 1999-2001 term.
Polling at around 10 percent as candidate of the center-left
Green Alliance, Penalosa says he would continue peace talks if
elected.
MARTA LUCIA RAMIREZ
Ramirez, a lawyer and trade expert who also served as
defense minister under Uribe, is polling in single digits, but
her supporters could play a significant role in a runoff vote.
As defense minister, she changed the military's procurement
system in an effort to curb corruption. The 59-year-old
Conservative Party candidate says she would, if elected, give
peace talks another four months before breaking them off.
CLARA LOPEZ
Lopez, a Harvard-trained economist, has about 10 percent in
polls as the candidate for the leftist Democratic Pole party.
A critic of the influence of right-wing paramilitary groups
in government, she says she would seek a bilateral ceasefire to
accompany peace negotiations.
