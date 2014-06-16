By Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, June 16
BOGOTA, June 16 President Juan Manuel Santos
vowed to bring peace to Colombia after winning re-election on
Sunday, telling Marxist rebels his victory shows that voters
demand an end to five decades of war.
Santos, a center-rightist who has staked his reputation on
securing a peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia (FARC), won almost 51 percent support in the runoff
election on Sunday. His right-wing rival Oscar Ivan Zuluaga
trailed with 45 percent.
The election divided Colombia between voters who support a
deal to end Latin America's longest-running insurgency and
Zuluaga's backers who want to force the rebels into a
battlefield surrender.
"This is the end of more than 50 years of violence and the
start of a new Colombia," Santos said after his election
victory, holding up a hand daubed with the word "peace" and
wearing a trademark pin of a white dove on his lapel. "A
Colombia at peace with itself."
Santos opened talks with the FARC in late 2012. The conflict
has killed over 200,000 people and forced millions more from
their homes.
Last week, Santos also revealed preliminary talks with a
smaller rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), and he
said on Sunday the Colombian people were now insisting on peace.
"The demand is not just for the government. Today's message
is for the FARC and the ELN and it's a clear message - this is
the end," the center-right president said surrounded by family.
He will start his second four-year term on Aug. 7.
During a bitter campaign, Santos faced a barrage of
criticism from Zuluaga and his mentor, former President Alvaro
Uribe. They played to the outrage felt by millions of Colombians
that FARC leaders could escape prison time and even hold public
office as part of a negotiated settlement.
Zuluaga's strong support in the election shows how tough it
will be for Santos to win the nation's approval in a future
referendum if a peace deal is signed and for it to pass through
Congress.
And Uribe will be a formidable foe after being voted into
'PREPARED FOR PEACE'
Santos, the son of one of the country's most influential
families and a Harvard-educated economist, says he began to
dream of leading Colombia toward peace two decades ago.
Learning from the mistakes of previous attempts to end the
war, Santos said he promised himself he would not allow the
rebels to strengthen their ranks, build up their war chests or
take the upper hand over the government.
"You don't improvise with peace building," Santos told
Reuters in a recent interview. "I've spent 20 years thinking
about this opportunity. I'm prepared, I'm well advised and
hopefully this process will be irreversible."
Agreements have already been reached with the FARC on three
items on a five-point agenda, including land reform and the
rebels' withdrawal from drug trafficking.
A key question is whether the rebels will be more stubborn
at the negotiating table after recent advances, especially now
that they no longer have to worry about a Zuluaga victory.
Responsible as defense minister under Uribe for operations
that killed senior FARC leaders, Santos insists there will be no
impunity for serious crimes, but also says it is unrealistic to
probe 50 years of atrocities.
As his supporters raised cut-out figures of white doves on
Sunday, Santos recognized that achieving peace will not be easy
and thanked those voters from the left who rallied around him in
the election runoff.
"This was a triumph for millions of compatriots who support
a dream we share. They voted to change fear for hope."
