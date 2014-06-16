* Santos wins with clear margin
* Election seen as referendum on peace talks
By Helen Murphy and Peter Murphy
BOGOTA, June 15 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos won a second term on Sunday with an election victory that
allows him to continue peace talks with Marxist guerrillas to
end a half-century war.
Santos beat right-wing challenger Oscar Ivan Zuluaga with
about 50.9 percent support in a runoff vote after a bitter
campaign that forced voters to choose between the incumbent's
pursuit of negotiated peace or a likely escalation of combat
under his rival.
Zuluaga won 45 percent support and conceded defeat on Sunday
evening. (For more on the vote, see )
At Santos' campaign headquarters in Bogota, supporters
danced, waved flags and chanted "Colombia wants peace" as music
blared.
"These were different elections, what was at play wasn't a
candidate's name, it was the direction the nation will take.","
Santos said, wearing a trademark pin of a white dove on his
lapel as he proclaimed victory surrounded by family.
"If people mobilized for me it's because they know that
history has its moments and this is the time for peace, the time
to end this long and cruel conflict."
In an old industrial part of the city, close to Bogota's
colonial center, some of Zuluaga's deflated backers sobbed as
they watched the final numbers roll in.
"The fight continues, tomorrow is another day," Zuluaga said
after conceding defeat. "This election reaffirms Colombia as a
great Latin American democracy and we are happy to continue
defending it."
Santos' re-election comes as a relief to his backers as well
as traditional rivals from the left who back the peace talks and
feared they could have been jettisoned by Zuluaga in favor of
trying to end the long conflict on the battlefield.
Santos, 62, is a center-rightist who hails from one of the
country's most influential families.
He opened talks with rebel leaders of the Revolutionary
Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in late 2012, aiming to end a
conflict that has killed over 200,000 people and forced millions
more from their homes.
He made hopes of peace his key selling point throughout the
campaign.
"I voted for peace, Santos is a decent man who has shown
another way of doing politics," said Wilmar Diaz, a 35-year-old
public relations executive.
Although they have shown more progress than previous failed
efforts, the peace talks in the Cuban capital Havana have been
divisive. Zuluaga supporters fear a peace deal could hand FARC
leaders political power without punishment for their crimes.
Santos sought to capitalize on support for the negotiations
by revealing in the last days of the campaign that preliminary
talks had begun with the country's second biggest rebel group,
the National Liberation Army (ELN).
A victory for Zuluaga, 55, could have spelled the end of the
peace process as he had insisted the FARC put down its weapons
before any further talks. Rebel leaders rejected the demand as
well as Zuluaga's insistence that they serve prison sentences
for crimes committed during the war.
Colombia's financial market were not rattled by the campaign
because both candidates are considered business friendly. The
economy is one of the fastest growing in Latin America.
URIBE'S ANGER
Santos' push for peace angered popular former president
Alvaro Uribe, who argued for a continuation of the successful
U.S.-backed military onslaught that characterized his 2002-2010
rule.
Zuluaga was the candidate of Uribe's party and the former
president had such a prominent role in the campaign that some
voters spoke of "voting for Uribe".
"I am speechless. I thought Colombia was going to be
intelligent, but no, corruption and impunity in Havana won,"
Gloria Mesa, a 34-year-old systems engineer, said after hearing
that Santos won.
After insisting peace can be achieved, Santos will now be
under pressure to complete the five-point agenda - already more
than half complete - and keep the FARC committed to the process.
Santos won the 2010 election with 69 percent of the vote and
his weakened mandate reflects concerns that rebels will be
reluctant to disarm or abandon a lucrative illegal drugs trade
even if they sign peace.
Congressional elections in March also weakened Santos'
majority in the legislature which will be tasked with passing
any proposed legal changes under a peace deal.
Zuluaga won more votes than Santos in the first round of
voting last month but support from leftist political parties as
well as unions helped the president in Sunday's runoff.
(Additional reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb, Nelson Bocanegra,
Luis Jaime Acosta, Carlos Vargas and Monica Garcia; Editing by
Kieran Murray)