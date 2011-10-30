* First nationwide vote since Santos became president
* At least 41 candidates killed during campaign
* Former president Uribe takes sides in Bogota mayor race
By Daniel Trotta and Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, Oct 30 Colombia held local elections on
Sunday that tested how much the South American nation has
overcome its violent past and measured the political grip of
popular conservative President Juan Manuel Santos.
About 100,000 candidates were contesting 13,000 posts on
town councils and as regional governors in the first nationwide
vote since Santos, a U.S. ally and former defense minister,
took office in August 2010.
Soldiers and police were out in force at voting stations
and other installations after a bloody campaign in which 41
candidates were killed, many by criminal gangs trying to ensure
the election of their favorites.
There was no sign of violence several hours into voting on
Sunday. A peaceful election day would help counter concerns
that security has eroded since Santos took over from Alvaro
Uribe, whose presidency saw leftist rebels pushed back.
Colombia's next presidential poll is in 2014. While Uribe
cannot run again, he could back an anti-Santos candidate and
Sunday's vote was seen as a crucial test of how much clout he
may have in the presidential race.
The campaign violence was a reminder Colombia has yet to
fully escape its bloody past even as it benefits from foreign
investment and rising oil and mining sectors due to better
security on the ground and a fast-growing economy.
After winning the presidency last year with record vote
tally, Santos quickly passed laws to shore up state finances,
distribute oil windfalls more equitably and return land to
peasants displaced by decades of conflict.
"Vote with conscience, vote for the best and most honest
candidates, vote against corruption, against violence," Santos
said after casting his ballot in Bogota.
URIBE'S INFLUENCE
While his approval rating remains above 70 percent, the
Santos government has seen a flare-up in violence from
criminals and leftist rebels.
The Marxist-inspired Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia, known as the FARC, killed 20 soldiers in two days
last week and criminal gangs have infiltrated the election,
putting up their own candidates to try to control the
distribution of oil wealth.
Local elections tend to be bloody and, in some ways, the
fight over resources, the remoteness of many areas and the
sheer number of candidates make the poll more important than
national elections to the daily lives of many Colombians.
"It's so important that we all have a voice," Mauricio
Ascencio, 36, said after being patted down by police at a
heavily guarded polling station in Bogota. "It's so important
democracy exists for all of us."
Colombia has achieved remarkable progress in its security
and business climate, beginning with the 2002 election of
Uribe, whose U.S.-backed military offensive hurt the rebels.
Uribe left office with a 75 percent approval rating and
since then has chided Santos in a stream of Twitter messages
and speeches over slacker security.
Now Uribe has endorsed a preferred candidate for mayor of
Bogota, a city of 8 million people, putting his reputation as a
behind-the-scenes power broker on the line.
Uribe is backing Enrique Penalosa, who held the post in
1998, against Gustavo Petro, an anti-corruption champion and
former fighter for the defunct M-19 leftist rebel group.
(Additional reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Andrew
Cawthorne and John O'Callaghan)