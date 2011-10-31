* Next mayor of Bogota a "son of the peace process"
* Political analysts see hope, but FARC may not agree
By Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, Oct 31 The election of former guerrilla
Gustavo Petro as Bogota mayor has raised hopes among
conflict-weary Colombians that leaders of the biggest rebel
group might also seek a political way out of 50 years of war.
Petro, 51, who spent the last two decades shaking off the
stigma of being a fighter in the defunct leftist M-19 rebel
movement, will assume Colombia's second most powerful post in
January, running a city of 8 million people on an annual budget
of about $7 billion. [ID:nN1E79T0A1]
There was no immediate reaction from the Revolutionary
Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Latin America's oldest and
deadliest insurgency -- but many across the Andean country were
quick to seize on the significance.
"The message is clear: as long as you use your political
capital in a legal way, there's room to take the political
route," said Juan Carlos Palou of the local think tank
Fundacion Ideas Para la Paz. "Some middle-ranking, more
educated FARC commanders could see this as an opportunity."
Still, the far left may also seek to "devalue his triumph"
and say that Petro has simply moved away from his ideological
roots to the right, Palou added.
The FARC has hinted it wants talks with President Juan
Manuel Santos' government, but he has rejected that unless the
rebels lay down their arms and stop kidnappings.
While it may be wishful thinking for now, Colombians are
hopeful the FARC's days in the jungle are numbered and that a
negotiated peace is possible.
PRECEDENTS
"Petro is a good example of reintegration and I think the
FARC leadership will see him as an example," said Camilo
Piedrahita, 43, who works for an IT company in Bogota.
"I don't know if it will spur a new peace process, but it's
possible. I hope so."
Analysts said it was unlikely the FARC would publicly
embrace Petro's victory as a sign of progress, but privately
they would be watching the case closely.
An economist and former congressman, Petro served two years
in jail for his guerrilla activities. Coming from lower middle
class origins, he first joined M-19 as a university student.
The M-19 was suspected of being paid by drug lord Pablo
Escobar to attack the Supreme Court in 1985 and destroy
evidence that may have led to his extradition. As many as 95
people were killed in that attack, including 11 justices.
While the M-19 disarmed at the end of the 1980s, the
drug-funded FARC remain active throughout the country, killing
tens of thousands in the last decade and kidnapping hundreds
for ransom and political gain.
Petro said his win showed reconciliation was possible.
"Bogota has chosen as its mayor a son of the peace
process," he said in his acceptance speech. "Bogota is saying
yes to reconciliation, yes to peace."
Other M-19 fighters have been elected to office.
Antonio Navarro, the governor of southern Narino province,
was its second in command before being given amnesty. He has
also served as a government minister and senator.
"There is space for the left politically, as long as it's
imaginative, creative, with ideas and with leadership," said
Leon Valencia, head of the pro-peace Nuevo Arco Iris (New
Rainbow) non-governmental organization.
"Colombia is taking the same path as Brazil and Uruguay,
which both elected former guerrillas as their presidents."
Petro sought the presidency against Santos last year and
lost, showing he has higher ambitions if he succeeds as mayor.
(Additional reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Julia Symmes
Cobb; Editing by Daniel Trotta)