BOGOTA May 18 A candidate in Colombia's
presidential elections next Sunday has called on the leading
opposition candidate, Oscar Ivan Zuluaga, to quit the race after
new video evidence of spying by his campaign consultant on peace
talks with leftist rebels.
Zuluaga's recent surge in polls of voter intentions could be
challenged after local press published a video showing him and a
former campaign manager being briefed about government
intelligence by a man now in custody and facing spying charges.
The campaign manager, Luis Alfonso Hoyos, quit earlier this
month after the arrest of the accused hacker, Andres Sepulveda,
and after Colombian broadcaster RCN said the two men had offered
it confidential information about the peace talks.
In the video Sepulveda informs Zuluaga that he is in
possession of military intelligence. Zuluaga shows no surprise
and does not question how he obtained secret state information.
"Oscar Ivan Zuluaga should immediately renounce his
candidacy to the presidency and present himself to the judiciary
to answer for these crimes," said Green Alliance candidate
Enrique Penalosa, a distant third in polls.
Zuluaga on Sunday appeared to cast doubt on the video's
authenticity, calling it a "montage" and "crude" and that his
campaign had been infiltrated by people working against him. He
did not explain further why the video and audio published on
news magazine Semana's web site www.semana.com, were dubious.
Sepulveda's arrest was made in early May after a raid on his
Bogota office where he is alleged to have spied on a FARC member
handling its communications at the peace talks in Cuba and
hacked into the email of two Cuban journalists.
Zuluaga's campaign acknowledged after Sepulveda's arrest
that he worked for the campaign, consulting on social networks.
It said then it condemned illegal spying but awaited the results
of an investigation.
President Juan Manuel Santos, neck and neck with Zuluaga in
election polls, has made the peace talks the hallmark of his
four-year mandate and says he needs a second term to finalize
and implement a deal to end five decades of fighting.
The talks are widely backed by the public but Zuluaga, the
candidate supported by former President Alvaro Uribe, has drawn
support from voters who fear talks will lead to impunity for
guerrillas in a conflict that has killed more than 200,000.
Juan Fernando Cristo, a Liberal Party senator who backed
Santos' re-election bid, condemned the revelations.
"The video shows Oscar Ivan Zuluaga has been lying to the
country. It's an extremely serious doing, it's a conspiracy they
have created against peace in Colombia," he said.
Santos' own election bid was briefly marred after campaign
strategist Venezuelan JJ Rendon, quit amid allegations he took a
$12 million bribe to use his influence to prevent the
extradition of several drug traffickers to the United States. He
denied receiving money.
A key advance in peace negotiations came on Friday when the
government announced on Friday it reached an agreement with the
FARC on how to end the illegal drugs trade. That could boost
support for Santos as he seeks to convince voters the talks will
succeed after failed attempts by previous governments.
