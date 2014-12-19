BOGOTA Dec 19 Colombia's Environment Ministry
announced it had fixed the boundaries of an ecologically
delicate moorland in the country's northeast, a decision that
would affect two of three miners with a license to explore or
develop mining there.
Environment Minister Gabriel Vallejo said 100,000 hectares
of land in the area known as the Paramos would be "totally
protected" by the new regulation whose development in the last
couple of years had left the viability of mining projects there
uncertain.
"There are three companies. One of them is outside of the
Paramos. The other two ... it is not up to me to see if they are
going to continue," Vallejo said.
One of the projects is owned by Canadian-listed miner Eco
Oro. A spokesman said the company had no immediate comment to
make while it studied the new boundaries but said it would issue
a statement later in the day.
Trading in the company's shares was extremely volatile on
Wednesday and Thursday and was suspended by the regulator,
pending the announcement.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; editing by Gunna Dickson)