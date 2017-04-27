BOGOTA, April 26 The city government of Colombia's capital Bogota said on Wednesday that it will begin the sale of its controlling stake in telecommunications company ETB for at least 2.38 trillion pesos ($813 million) in mid-May.

The sale value, which will help finance social projects, is equivalent to 671 pesos per share for 86.35 percent of the company, city finance officials said in a filing to the financial regulator.

The sale of shares will begin in the second week of May, the filing said, and will give first choice to employees, ex-employees, unions and pension funds.

The sale was approved by the city council last year, but employee unions have opposed the sell-off. The company provides television, internet and mobile services.

($1 = 2,928.07 Colombian pesos)