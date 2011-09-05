* Exito launches share offer to fund acquisitions

* France's Casino plans Latam expansion

* Shares offered at discount

BOGOTA, Sept 5 Colombian retailer Almacenes Exito IMI.CN launched a $1.4 billion share offer on Monday to help finance acquisitions in Uruguay and move into other growing Latin American markets.

Exito, controlled by France's Casino (CASP.PA), will use some of the funds to pay for its planned $746 million acquisition of majority stakes in Uruguayan retail chains Devoto and Disco, which Casino also controls.

The French retailer wants to use Exito and its planned acquisitions in Uruguay to spearhead further expansion in Spanish-speaking Latin America.

With U.S. and European economies struggling, Casino and competitors Carrefour (CARR.PA) and Wal-Mart (WMT.N) are increasingly looking for growth in Latin American countries that have expanded quickly since the global credit crisis.

Exito said in a statement on Monday that other funds from the share offer are marked for additional local and international expansions.

In Brazil, Casino already has a stake in top retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar.

Medellin-based Exito, which operates supermarkets and department stores, is offering the shares at an 8 percent discount to the stock's recent average price.

The offer is being extended first to shareholders, including Casino, which will likely buy enough to maintain its current percentage stake.

Any remaining shares will be offered to local and foreign investors through Sept 23. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Derek Caney)