* Demand reaches 172 percent
* Funds to finance acquisitions, expansion
BOGOTA, Sept 27 Colombian retailer Almacenes
Exito IMI.CN sold $1.3 billion in new shares to help finance
acquisitions in Uruguay and move into other Latin American
markets.
Exito, controlled by France's Casino (CASP.PA), will use
some of the funds to pay for its planned $746 million
acquisition of majority stakes in Uruguayan retail chains
Devoto and Disco, which Casino also controls.
Medellin-based Exito, which operates supermarkets and
department stores, said in a filing on Tuesday that demand in
the stock sale -- offered at an 8 percent discount to the
share's recent average price -- reached 172 percent.
The French retailer wants to use Exito and its planned
acquisitions in Uruguay to spearhead additional expansion in
Spanish-speaking Latin America.
The stock offer was extended first to shareholders,
including Casino, which was expected to buy enough to maintain
its current percentage stake.
With U.S. and European economies struggling, Casino and
competitors Carrefour (CARR.PA) and Wal-Mart (WMT.N) are
increasingly looking for growth in Latin American countries
that have expanded quickly since the global credit crisis.
($1 = 1,888 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Noel Randewich, editing by Maureen Bavdek)