* Demand reaches 172 percent

* Funds to finance acquisitions, expansion

BOGOTA, Sept 27 Colombian retailer Almacenes Exito IMI.CN sold $1.3 billion in new shares to help finance acquisitions in Uruguay and move into other Latin American markets.

Exito, controlled by France's Casino (CASP.PA), will use some of the funds to pay for its planned $746 million acquisition of majority stakes in Uruguayan retail chains Devoto and Disco, which Casino also controls.

Medellin-based Exito, which operates supermarkets and department stores, said in a filing on Tuesday that demand in the stock sale -- offered at an 8 percent discount to the share's recent average price -- reached 172 percent.

The French retailer wants to use Exito and its planned acquisitions in Uruguay to spearhead additional expansion in Spanish-speaking Latin America.

The stock offer was extended first to shareholders, including Casino, which was expected to buy enough to maintain its current percentage stake.

With U.S. and European economies struggling, Casino and competitors Carrefour (CARR.PA) and Wal-Mart (WMT.N) are increasingly looking for growth in Latin American countries that have expanded quickly since the global credit crisis. ($1 = 1,888 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Noel Randewich, editing by Maureen Bavdek)