* President condemns "terrorist attacks"
* No group has taken responsibility for blast
* FARC attacks in capital have become rare
(Adds comments from police official)
By Eduardo Garcia and Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, May 15 In a rare attack in Colombia's
capital, a bomb targeting a former interior minister tore
through his car near the city's financial district on Tuesday,
killing the driver and a police escort.
The Andean country has battled left-wing guerrillas,
right-wing paramilitary groups and drug lords for decades, but a
campaign against the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia
(FARC) and the demobilization of paramilitaries fighting them
has reduced violence in recent years.
President Juan Manuel Santos condemned the car bombing,
which he said had targeted former Interior Minister Fernando
Londono, who was in a Bogota hospital being treated for his
wounds but out of danger, according to local media.
"This government will not be thrown off course by these
terrorist attacks. We will stay the course and carry out all the
investigations needed to find the culprits," Santos said.
Soon after the blast, local television showed images of
Londono walking from the scene of the attack with blood covering
his face, flanked by an armed bodyguard.
Santos said both the victims were accompanying the former
minister as part of a state protection program that is commonly
provided in Colombia to well-known political figures, judges and
union leaders.
Londono served as interior minister from 2002 to 2004 in the
government of former President Alvaro Uribe, who led a crackdown
on the FARC Marxist guerrillas and other armed groups during his
eight years in office.
He has since taken up journalism, hosting a radio show and
writing opinion pieces for local newspapers.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday's
bombing and Santos did not say who he thought was behind it.
A police source told Reuters two people on a motorbike
attached an explosive device to the car carrying Londono shortly
before the explosion shook a commercial part of the capital
close to the financial district.
More than 20 people needed hospital treatment for injuries
sustained in the blast.
Although substantially weakened by a U.S.-funded military
crackdown, the FARC remains a force to be reckoned with,
especially in remote rural areas.
Its members often stage attacks against police and military
installations, set off car bombs in areas already ravaged by
drug violence and cause mayhem in remote jungle regions.
However , illegal armed groups have seldom carried out
attacks in the Colombian capital in recent years.
The last bomb attack attributed to the FARC in Bogota
occurred in August 2010, shortly after Santos took office. There
have been several small bombings since then, for which no
particular group was blamed.
Like the FARC, illegal armed groups known locally as
"bacrims" - from the Spanish words for criminal bands - are also
involved in drug trafficking but they are not known to carry out
attacks on political targets.
Colombia has attracted billions of dollars in oil and mining
investments over the last five years, thanks largely to better
security, and this has driven petroleum and coal production to
record levels.
The bombing put further pressure on the Colombian peso
, which weakened 1.01 percent against the U.S. dollar
on Tuesday - mainly due to fears Greece may exit the euro zone,
currency traders said.
(Writing by Eduardo Garcia and Helen Popper; Editing by Eric
Walsh)