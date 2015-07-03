By Peter Murphy
BOGOTA, July 2 Two small bombs exploded in
Bogota, Colombia's capital, on Thursday afternoon, injuring
seven, according to the defense minister, who said he would
deploy greater numbers of military and police onto the streets
in response to the "terrorist doings."
Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas did not blame any
group for the explosions, neither of which caused serious
injuries. They come at a time of renewed security concerns in
Colombia after several high-profile attacks on infrastructure by
FARC rebels.
President Juan Manuel Santos departed early from a regional
summit in neighboring Peru to chair a security meeting after the
explosions, both of which targeted the offices of a private
pension fund, Porvenir, in the financial district.
Though there was no confirmation of who was responsible,
speculation quickly turned to the leftist Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia, or FARC, after its recent attacks on major
oil pipelines that cross the mountainous country.
The FARC has repeatedly bombed oil pipelines in the last few
weeks, causing thousands of gallons of crude to spill into major
rivers, killing fish and leaving thousands to fetch drinking
water from tanker trucks.
The FARC has been in peace talks with the government, hosted
by Cuba, for two and a half years. But it stepped up bombings of
oil pipelines when the government resumed aerial bombings of the
group's jungle bases after the rebels ambushed and killed 11
soldiers.
A FARC commander, Matias Aldecoa, in Cuba to participate in
the peace negotiations, said in a press interview this week that
the group planned to switch from attacking infrastructure to
targeting members of the police and armed forces. In a video
message on Thursday, he said his comments were misinterpreted.
