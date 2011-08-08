* Export revenues soar 39.2 pct in first half of 2011

* High commodity prices fueling Colombia's export growth (Adds details on exports, background)

BOGOTA, Aug 8 Colombia's export revenues surged 54.0 percent in June versus the same month last year, driven by oil products, the government said on Monday.

Traditional exports -- including coal, oil, coffee and ferronickel -- soared 62.8 percent to $3.26 billion in June, but volumes decreased by 2.3 percent in the same period, said the official statistics agency, DANE.

The value of exports of crude and oil products in June rose 97.3 percent from a year earlier to $2.35 billion, which represented nearly half of the Andean country's total exports for the month.

Coal exports from the world's No. 4 exporter of the mineral rose 12.3 percent in June to $642 million, while coffee exports rose 44.2 percent to $213 million.

However, coal exports fell 15.5 percent in volume to 5.85 million tonnes, DANE data showed.

In the first half of the year, export revenues surged 39.2 percent compared with the same period of 2010.

The agency did not provide specific reasons for the marked rise in export revenues, but the prices of coal, oil and coffee have surged in recent months.

Revenues from non-traditional exports such as flowers, food and textiles rose 37.3 percent to nearly $1.45 billion while their combined volumes gained 34.8 percent, the agency said.

In May, exports rose 31.9 percent to a total of $4.7 billion, driven by oil sales. [ID:nN1E7671T8]

Colombia's economy -- the fifth biggest in Latin America -- is undergoing big financial inflows due to greater security and could expand around 6 percent this year, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said on Monday. [ID:nN1E77707E]

That would compare with 4.3 percent in 2010 and the government's official target of 5 percent for 2011.

Colombia usually runs trade surpluses with the United States and Venezuela and deficits with Mexico and China. (Reporting by Bogota Newsroom; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Dale Hudson)