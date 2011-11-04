(Adds details)
BOGOTA Nov 4 Colombia's exports soared 36.2
percent in September to $4.48 billion compared with the same
month a year earlier, driven by oil and petroleum products, the
government's statistics agency said on Friday.
Traditional exports including coal, oil, coffee and
ferronickel rose 56.3 percent to $3.07 billion in September,
and volumes climbed 28.2 percent in the month.
The value of exports of crude and oil products in September
rose 52.7 percent from a year earlier to $2.05 billion, the
DANE statistics agency said.
Coal exports from the world's No. 4 exporter of the
material increased 86.8 percent to $804 million, and volumes
rose 37 percent to 7.25 million tonnes, DANE said in a
statement.
Rising commodity prices have helped push up sales for
Colombia's main export commodities of coal, oil and coffee.
Revenues from non-traditional exports such as flowers, food
and textiles rose 6.3 percent to $1.4 billion, while their
combined volumes fell 9.7 percent, the agency said.
(Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)