BOGOTA Nov 4 Colombia's exports soared 36.2 percent in September to $4.48 billion compared with the same month a year earlier, driven by oil and petroleum products, the government's statistics agency said on Friday.

Traditional exports including coal, oil, coffee and ferronickel rose 56.3 percent to $3.07 billion in September, and volumes climbed 28.2 percent in the month.

The value of exports of crude and oil products in September rose 52.7 percent from a year earlier to $2.05 billion, the DANE statistics agency said.

Coal exports from the world's No. 4 exporter of the material increased 86.8 percent to $804 million, and volumes rose 37 percent to 7.25 million tonnes, DANE said in a statement.

Rising commodity prices have helped push up sales for Colombia's main export commodities of coal, oil and coffee.

Revenues from non-traditional exports such as flowers, food and textiles rose 6.3 percent to $1.4 billion, while their combined volumes fell 9.7 percent, the agency said. (Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)