BOGOTA May 7 Colombia's leftist FARC rebels
demanded a debate on freedom of information Monday as a first
step toward the release of a French reporter kidnapped nine days
ago, as they accused the government of manipulating journalists.
Romeo Langlois, a reporter for news channel France 24, was
embedded with government troops carrying out an anti-drug raid
on April 28 when a firefight broke out with members of the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, who later took him
hostage.
"The minimum thing that should happen before he recovers his
freedom is a broad-ranging debate about freedom of information,"
the FARC said in a statement, without specifying exactly what
form the debate should take.
"The journalists that the armed forces carry with them ...
do not comply with their duty to report impartially about
reality, they manipulate (the facts)."
The FARC on Sunday issued a video statement confirming that
they are holding Langlois hostage.
While the FARC has kidnapped thousands of people since it
was created in 1964, in February the group said it would stop
taking hostages for ransom to pay for weapons, uniforms or food.
It did not say, however, that it would stop kidnapping for
so-called political means to pressure the government.
