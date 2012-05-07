* Rebels accuse government of manipulating the media
* French reporter seized while with Colombian troops
* President says reporter cannot be "prisoner of war"
(Adds quote from Colombian president, details)
By Luis Jaime Acosta and Eduardo Garcia
BOGOTA, May 7 Colombia's leftist FARC rebels
accused the government of manipulating journalists and demanded
a debate on freedom of information Monday as a step that may
lead to the release of a French reporter kidnapped nine days
ago.
Romeo Langlois, a reporter for news channel France 24, was
embedded with government troops carrying out an anti-drug raid
when a firefight broke out with members of the Revolutionary
Armed Forces of Colombia, who later took him hostage.
"The minimum thing that should happen before he recovers his
freedom is a broad-ranging debate about freedom of information,"
the FARC said in a statement, without specifying exactly what
form the debate should take.
"The journalists that the armed forces carry with them ...
do not comply with their duty to report impartially about
reality, they manipulate (the facts)."
The rebels on Sunday issued a video statement confirming
they are holding Langlois hostage as "a prisoner of war."
The FARC, who are described as terrorists by the United
States and the European Union, say Langlois wore army-issued
clothes when he was taken hostage.
The government says he was wearing plain clothes and that he
removed his bulletproof vest and helmet and ran toward the
rebels to prove them that he was a civilian.
While the FARC has kidnapped thousands of people since it
was created in 1964, in February the group said it would stop
taking hostages for ransom to pay for weapons, uniforms or food.
It did not say, however, that it would stop kidnapping for
so-called political means to pressure the government.
Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos again demanded
Langlois's rapid release.
"Journalists are not, and can never be, prisoners of war and
for that's why I hope they will release him soon," Santos said
during an official visit to Singapore before the FARC statement.
Meanwhile, a high-ranking army official said security forces
have been ordered to cease operations against the FARC unit that
is holding Langlois in the Caqueta region, a rebel stronghold in
the south of the country.
Over the past five decades, the FARC has morphed from a
Marxist group of peasant guerrillas into a multimillion dollar
criminal group that funds its war with the government through
kidnapping, extortion and drug trafficking.
While more than a decade of a U.S.-backed offensive has
reduced its funding and halved its ranks, the group remains a
formidable force, able to attack civilian and military targets
as well as oil and mining projects.
Many journalists who cover Colombia's conflict in the field
end up traveling with the army to ease access and security
concerns.
(Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Doina
Chiacu)