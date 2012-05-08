* Frenchman was kidnapped while reporting with troops
* FARC calls for debate on freedom of information
By Eduardo Garcia and Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, May 8 Colombia on Tuesday rejected a
call by FARC rebels to debate freedom of information and news
media bias as a condition for the release of a French reporter
they hold hostage.
Heavily armed members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia kidnapped Romeo Langlois, a reporter for France 24,
during a clash with troops carrying out an anti-drug raid in
Caqueta, a rebel-stronghold in the south.
The group on Monday accused the Colombian government of
manipulating journalists to bend public opinion against them and
said that before they consider releasing Langlois there needs to
be a debate on freedom of information.
"This criminal organization carries out terrorist attacks,
is involved in drug trafficking, recruits underage kids and is
involved in countless crimes, among them the execution of their
own members. ... They cannot impose conditions of any kind,"
Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon told reporters.
"No way will we engage in any kind of debate. ... They must
free him as soon as possible."
The FARC started as a Marxist peasant movement in the 1960s
and later turned to kidnapping, extortion and drug trafficking.
The European Union and the United States have labeled the FARC a
terrorist group.
Faced with the choice of unemployment or grueling and
tedious farm work, many youngsters in remote rural areas
voluntarily join the FARC ranks every year, but rebels sometimes
kidnap children and force them to join their armed struggle.
KIDNAPPED WHILE REPORTING
Langlois was reporting alongside Colombian troops on April
28 when he was taken hostage. Several rights organizations have
called for his immediate release.
"Langlois must be released immediately without any
conditions and measures should be taken to ensure that all
journalists in Colombia can carry out their work freely,"
Amnesty International said in a statement on Tuesday.
In a video posted on YouTube on Sunday the FARC said it is
holding Langlois hostage as "a prisoner of war."
"They can't call him a prisoner of war. ... He's a civilian,
a citizen, a journalist. He was doing his job," Pinzon said.
In February the group said it would stop taking hostages for
ransom to pay for weapons, uniforms or food. It did not say,
however, that it would stop kidnapping for so-called political
means to pressure the government.
(Writing by Eduardo Garcia; editing by Todd Eastham)