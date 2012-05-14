* Frenchman was kidnapped while reporting with troops
* FARC calls for committee to discuss release
By Eduardo Garcia and Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, May 13 Colombia's FARC guerrilla group
has decided to free a French reporter they kidnapped two weeks
ago, although they have not given a date for his release, a Red
Cross official said on Sunday citing a statement from the
rebels.
Heavily armed members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia kidnapped Romeo Langlois, a reporter for France 24,
during a firefight with troops carrying out an anti-drug raid in
Caqueta, a rebel-stronghold in the south.
"The ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) has
received a statement from the FARC in which they say they have
decided to release Romeo Langlois," ICRC official Daniel Munoz
told reporters.
Munoz said the statement did not mention a date for
Langlois' release, but that the FARC has called for the
mediation of a committee formed by an envoy from the French
government, an ICRC representative and activist and former
Senator Piedad Cordoba, who would discuss the terms for the
Frenchman's release with the rebels.
Munoz said the ICRC has been informed that Langlois is in
good health, despite a wound he sustained in his left arm when
he was kidnapped on April 28.
The group on Monday accused the Colombian government of
manipulating journalists to bend public opinion against them and
called for a debate on freedom of information as a condition for
Langlois' release.
President Juan Manuel Santos has repeatedly demanded
Langlois' liberation, but his defense minister on Tuesday said
they were not going to negotiate with "terrorists."
The FARC started as a Marxist peasant movement in the 1960s
and later turned to kidnapping, extortion and drug trafficking.
The European Union and the United States have labeled the FARC a
terrorist group.
Following a U.S.-sponsored crackdown, the FARC has lost
steam in recent years. Several top commanders have been killed
and its fighting force is said to be dwindling.
However, the drug-funded group is still a force in remote
jungle areas, and has carried out a string of attacks on oil and
mining projects in recent months.
Many youngsters in rural areas, where unemployment is high,
voluntarily join the FARC ranks every year, but rebels sometimes
kidnap children and force them to join their armed struggle.
In February the group said it would stop taking hostages for
ransom to pay for weapons, uniforms or food. It did not say,
however, that it would stop kidnapping for so-called political
means to pressure the government.
(Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Stacey Joyce)