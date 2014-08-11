BOGOTA Aug 11 Colombia is unlikely to sign a
peace accord with Marxist rebels this year as the remaining
items on the negotiating agenda are complex and time consuming,
FARC guerrilla leader Rodrigo Londono said.
President Juan Manuel Santos had expressed hope that talks
to end a half century of war with the Revolutionary Armed Forces
of Colombia (FARC) could be concluded as soon as this year
though he acknowledged they could run on longer.
In an interview published on the rebels' website on Monday,
Londono said there would not be time in the next four months to
complete discussion on reparation to victims and how to bring a
definitive end to the conflict.
"I'm afraid not. Of course we all want things to be
concluded as soon as possible," said Londono, known by his nom
de guerre of Timochenko.
"It is easy to see that the timeframe of this year won't
allow for it. It should be noted also that the subject of the
surrender of arms and a bilateral ceasefire will not be simple."
Dozens of FARC and government negotiators have reached
agreement in talks - taking place in Cuba - on land reform, how
to end Colombia's illegal drugs trade and rebel participation in
politics.
In an apparent response to Santos' recent warnings that
talks could collapse if the FARC continue to attack civilian and
economic targets, Londono insinuated that the killing of any
member of its seven-member secretariat would disrupt talks.
"We have no intention of assimilating the death of another
member of the Secretariat, unless it be by natural causes," he
said.
Santos, sworn into office for a second term last week, has
been responsible for killing several FARC leaders, including
Londono's predecessor, Alfonso Cano.
Even as the group has been weakened by a decade-long
U.S.-backed military offensive, a rash of attacks against oil
and mining installations, as well as on the armed forces and
civilians, prove it is still a force to be reckoned with.
Santos, 63, warned at his inauguration last week that
Colombia's patience for the peace talks has limits.
"Our intention is not to leave the negotiating table until
there is a final agreement. But we do not believe that allows
our adversaries to pull the rope so tight," Londono said in an
apparent response.
The center-right Santos pounded FARC militarily before
revealing at the end of 2012 that the two sides would seek to
end a conflict that has killed more than 200,000 people.
The FARC, which has battled a dozen governments since it
began in 1964, took up arms as a Marxist group struggling
against inequality. It later turned to kidnapping and
drug-trafficking to finance itself. Colombia is a leading
producer of cocaine.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy; editing by Andrew Hay)